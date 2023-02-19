Uddhav will have to rebuild his party on anti-BJP plank

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray will have to follow in his father’s footsteps to rebuild his party. And like Balasaheb Thackeray built the Shiv Sena on the anti-Congress plank, Uddhav will have to restructure his party on anti-BJP sentiments with more inclusive agenda. The party of Uddhav’s father has now been taken over by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, thanks to the Election Commission of India that passed a 78-page order on Friday.Sachin Parab, a senior analyst who has closely watched the rise and fall of the Shiv Sena, says the Elections Commission result was not at all surprising – not even to Uddhav.

“Around the time the Shinde revolt happened, Uddhav had called a small meeting of his local party cadre either at Shiv Sena Bhavan or at his private residence Matoshree where he categorically told them that they might lose the party’s name and symbol. He appealed to them to rebuild the party again as his father did in 1960 against the Congress and other forces. The same formula will now be used, but this time, the structure that will support Uddhav’s party will be anti-BJP. This will be the first political front that will be given birth by anti-BJP forces,” Parab said.

He said propagating the party symbols will not be a big issue in the social media age. “Uddhav has already won the Andheri East by-election on his new symbol ‘torch’ where BJP was forced to exit gracefully from the fray. Besides, the ECI order will further generate sympathy towards Uddhav,” said Parab. “The ECI has given more teeth to the aging tiger to fight against the BJP. He will play the victim card and he knows how to play it effectively.”

Jaideo Dole, retired professor and analyst, said that ECI has given more ammunition to Uddhav Thackeray to play it against the BJP. “BJP has failed to understand the dynamic of Maharashtra’s politics. The state’s middle class has accepted Uddhav as its leader due to his mild nature. Many new people will join his force with a lot of hope,” said Dole.

“Uddhav has presented a different Hindutva as it was presented by Balasaheb Thackeray whenever he wanted to corner the BJP. Hindutva has many shades and Uddhav will try to present a more inclusive shade so that all castes and sections vote for him in the coming elections,” Dole said.

Parab says the ECI may have given Eknath Shinde the Shiv Sena’s symbol of ‘bow and arrow’, but the original party and its legacy will be finally decided by the people. “The first test of leadership will be the BMC elections. The result will decide which side the wind is blowing in Maharashtra,” Parab pointed out.

