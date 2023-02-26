Road to 2024: Nitish gets impatient, asks Congress to act quickly

Ramashankar By

PATNA: In a show of unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, all seven constituents of the grand alliance on Saturday gave a clarion call to oust BJP from power at the centre even as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again asked Congress to take initiative for broader Opposition for getting ‘mukti’ from the BJP.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Purnea’s ‘Rangbhumi Maidan’, Nitish said all Opposition parties should come together to get ‘mukti’ from BJP rule at the centre and reiterated his claim that the saffron party could even be restricted to less than 100 seats.

Nitish’s earlier appeal to Congress to take initiative for stitching together an alliance of as many Opposition parties against BJP could evoke much response. He said the unity showed at the Purnea rally would continue in the state.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who returned from Singapore after kidney transport, addressed the rally virtually from New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Lalu appealed to all Opposition parties to fight together against BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls to oust it from power at the centre to save democracy and Constitution.

He cautioned the people belonging to minority communities (Muslims) against nefarious designs of communal forces to create disturbances and spread hatred in society. “BJP-RSS wants to remove reservation,” he asserted.

He said the GA was in unison of ‘vichardhara’ (ideology) and not for political gains. Purnea, where the rally was organised, is a part of Seemanchal, which has a sizable Muslim population. Without taking the name of Asaduddin Owaisi or his party AIMIM, Nitish said that they may try to create confusion during election.

Owaisi’s party had won five seats in the Seemanchal region in the 2020 assembly polls, giving a jolt to RJD and Congress. Later four of the MLAs of AIMIM joined RJD. He reiterated the demand for special status for Bihar. Referring to the caste survey being conducted in the state, the CM said that the first phase of the survey is complete and the second phase will start soon.

