Shah’s Bihar visit to focus on welfare of farmers

Thakur said that Shah’s message to the farmers would be that the Modi government is their real well-wisher.“The centre stands solidly behind farmers,” he asserted.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah (File photo | PTI)

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar on February 22 to take part in Swami Sahajanand Saraswati Jayanti Samaroh in Patna.This will be Shah’s third visit in last four months. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vivek Thakur, who is also the convenor of Kisan-Majdoor Samagam, said that Shah will interact with farmers, from across the state, at a function to be organised at Babu Auditorium.

Thakur said that Shah’s message to the farmers would be that the Modi government is their real well-wisher.“The centre stands solidly behind farmers,” he asserted. He alleged that farmers of Bihar were neglected by the grand alliance government.

“The way farmers are being treated by the grand alliance government in state is a major cause of concern for us. On one hand they are facing government’s apathy, on the other they are facing police atrocity. This is not acceptable to BJP,” Thakur claimed.BJP sources said that party was planning a few other programmes during Shah’s visit.

