Some retired judges part of anti-India gang, claims Law Minister Rijiju

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said anti-India forces within and outside the country use the same language, ‘democracy is in danger and human rights are non-existent’.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Law Minter Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that some retired judges and activists who are a part of the “anti-India gang” are trying to turn the judiciary against the government on the lines of opposition parties.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Rijiju said, "Recently there was a seminar on accountability of judges. Somehow, the entire seminar turned into a discussion of how the executive is affecting the judiciary. It is some retired judges -- maybe three and a few of those activists who are part of the anti-India gang – who are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of an opposition party. Some people even go to the Supreme Court and say please rein in the government."

"This cannot happen. The judiciary is neutral and judges are not part of any groups or political affiliations. How can these people openly say the Indian judiciary (should) take the government head on?”

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said anti-India forces within and outside the country use the same language — ‘democracy is in danger and human rights are non-existent’.

The language of this anti-India gang is also the language used by Rahul Gandhi. "We will not allow this ‘tukde-tukde gang’ to destroy our integrity and sovereignty," said Rijiju.

Underlining the "neutrality" of the judiciary, the Union Law Minister also questioned, "How can these people openly say that the judiciary must take the government head-on?"

