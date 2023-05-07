Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: There was a distinct Indian flavour in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III as the 40th monarch of Britain on Saturday. Topping the list was reading from a biblical text by the UK’s Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The tradition Christian ceremony had a multi-faith element this time around with Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, 84, represented the Hindu faith, carrying the sovereign’s ring. Lord Indrajit Singh, 90, represented the Sikh community and carried the coronation glove.

King Charles has a special relationship with the Dabbawalas of Mumbai. They gifted him a crown made of five metals besides a white cotton shawl and a traditional Puneri Pagadi through the UK’s Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai.

Actor Sonam Kapoor was amongst those who attended the ceremony and delivered a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth Virtual Choir.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, of course, was among the 2,000 guests at the grand event. Indian community workers associated with the king’s charity were also among the invitees.

Rishi Sunak reads from biblical book

Rishi Sunak on Saturday made history as the first Indian-origin British PM to perform a reading at the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster abbey in London. The 42-year-old British Hindu leader read from the Epistle to the Colossians from the new Testament reflecting the theme of service to others, in keeping with the recent tradition of UK Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions.

He and his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of nr narayana Murty, led the procession of flag-bearers as the UK’s Union Jack flag was carried into the abbey by a high-ranking royal air Force (rRAF cadet. “In the abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time,” said Sunak.

“The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. Together with friends from across the Commonwealth..., we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. no other country could put on such a dazzling display...,” he said.

However, he stressed the Coronation, the first in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in June 1953, is not just a spectacle but a proud expression of history, culture, and traditions.

