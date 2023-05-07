Home The Sunday Standard

Maoists set earth-moving machines on fire in Gaya

They also left handwritten pamphlets warning certain people of stern action against them for being hands in glove with the state police.

Published: 07th May 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Fire accident

Image for representation purpose only. (Express Illustration)

PATNA: Armed squad members of proscribed CPI-Maoist attacked the base camp of a private road construction company located in bordering areas of Naxal-infested Gaya and Aurangabad districts in Bihar on Friday and torched several machines.

Police said on Saturday that a group of armed guerillas attacked the camp of the private firm at Barha village near Chakarbandha forest around midnight and held the employees captive before setting an earth-moving machine and other equipment, on fire. The road construction company has been awarded contract of construction of road between Barha and Tarchua villages under Dumaria block in Gaya district.

They also left handwritten pamphlets warning certain people of stern action against them for being hands in glove with the state police. The Maoists claimed that those SPOs who were working against the banned outfit will be awarded punishment at a kangaroo court. Those on the target include Ashok Yadav, Arjun Yadav, Dharmendra Bhuyian, Sanjay Paswan, Vinay Yadav, Suresh Master and Satyendra Yadav, among others.

