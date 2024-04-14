Iran seizes Israel-linked cargo vessel with 17 Indians on board

NEW DELHI : A day after India issued an advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel in view of heightened tensions in West Asia, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday seized a Portugal-flagged cargo ship near the Gulf of Oman near Strait of Hormuz with 17 Indians on board.

A video of the capture showed two soldiers sliding down from a helicopter through ropes on the deck of the ship in the Gulf of Oman.

“We are aware that a cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ (Mediterranean Shipping Company) has been taken control by Iran. We are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and Delhi, to ensure the safety, welfare and early released of Indian nationals,’’ an official said.

Sources said Iran’s military seized the ship carrying a total of 25 crew members as it was suspected to have an Israeli connection. The vessel is associated with London-based Zodiac Maritime, owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

Iran generally doesn’t target cargo vessels though they have targeted oil tankers in the past. On Saturday, the forces were on the lookout for ships linked to Israel travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, which led to this seizure. The MSC is one of the world’s biggest cargo shipping lines.

The seizure follows Iran’s threats to respond to a suspected Israeli air strike on April 1 on Iran’s consular building in Damascus, Syria, which killed seven personnel, including two senior commanders.