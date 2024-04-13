Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes container ship near the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with West

DUBAI: Commandos from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard rappelled down onto a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel Saturday, authorities said.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the seizure after a video seen by The Associated Press showed the commandos raiding the ship Saturday, an attack a Mideast defense official attributed to Iran amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West.

The attack was earlier reported by the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which said it took place in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah. It described the vessel as being "seized by regional authorities" in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah, without elaborating.

Italian-Swiss Shipping group MSC has confirmed that there were 25 crew members on board.

"We regret to confirm that MSC Aries... has been boarded by Iranian authorities via helicopter as she passed the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 0243 UTC this morning," the group said in a statement.

"She has 25 crew onboard, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure their wellbeing, and safe return of the vessel," the group added.