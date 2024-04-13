Middle East tensions escalate amid Iran-Israel strain: 10 points

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following Iran's threat of reprisals over an Israeli strike on Iran's embassy in Damascus earlier this month, resulting in the deaths of two Iranian generals. The incident has further strained relations between Iran and Israel, adding to existing regional complexities. Both countries have been engaged in ongoing conflicts and proxy confrontations across the region, with this recent development intensifying geopolitical tensions.
Amid escalating tensions, sources reveal that Iran has considered the recent strike on its embassy in Damascus as an attack on its own territory, heightening concerns of potential retaliation directly targeting Israeli soil. This scenario includes the possibility of Iran conducting an attack on Israeli territory itself, rather than using proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. The situation underscores growing geopolitical tensions in the region.
Several countries, including India, France, and Russia, have issued travel advisories warning their citizens against visiting the region. All Indian citizens currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with the Indian embassies there and register themselves.
U.S. President Joe Biden has stated that he anticipates Iran to attempt to strike Israel in the near future. Despite diplomatic tensions over Israel's military actions in Gaza, Biden reaffirmed "ironclad" support for Washington's key regional ally. He emphasized the U.S. commitment to Israel's defense, pledging assistance and asserting that Iran's efforts to strike Israel will not succeed.
AFP reported that a defence official said the Pentagon was "moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces."
Iran has signalled to Washington its intention to respond to Israel's attack on its Syrian embassy in a manner aimed at avoiding significant escalation, emphasizing a cautious approach as Tehran pursues its demands, including a Gaza ceasefire, according to Iranian sources cited by Reuters.
The State Department has stated that Washington, which has not had diplomatic relations with Tehran since the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution, has urged its allies to leverage their influence with Iran to encourage restraint.
Earlier this week, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a warning stating that Israel "must be punished and will be punished". This comes after one of his advisers mentioned that Israeli embassies are "no longer safe".
Israel’s military says it has prepared plans to respond to a possible Iranian attack.
The army’s spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said late Friday that Israel is ready for a “wide variety of scenarios” that include both defensive and offensive actions. He also said that Israel’s military chief has completed a situation assessment with the head of the U.S. Central Command, Gen. Erik Kurilla, who is visiting Israel.
The Israeli army's spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told reporters, "Our defenses are prepared and equipped to address each threat individually. In addition to defense, we are fully prepared to take offensive action. We possess a range of capabilities and are adept at acting decisively to protect the people of Israel."
Iran possesses missiles capable of directly targeting Israel, while Israel has recently reinforced its air defences. These defences have successfully intercepted thousands of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza and by Hezbollah from Lebanon in recent weeks.