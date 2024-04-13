Iran could attack Israel sooner than expected, says Joe Biden; US sends military assets to Israel

"We expect an Iranian attack on Israel sooner rather than later," said US President Joe Biden on Friday.
While addressing the media, the US President pledged his allegiance with Israel. "We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel," the Guardian reported quoting Biden.
The white House comments came following threats from Iran about an impending attack on Israel.
Earlier, different media outlets have reported quoting US officials that missile and drone attacks could be launched within 24 hours. Following this, several countries including India, France, and Russia warned their citizens against travelling to Israel and Iran.
As per recent reports, the US has sent additional military assets to defend Israel. Israel has also strengthened its air defences and also cancelled leaves of combat troops, and called up their reserve forces.
Israel Defence Forces has confirmed that they are ready for defensive and offensive operations in all scenarios. "The IDF continues to monitor closely what is happening in Iran and different arenas, constantly preparing to deal with existing and potential threats in coordination with the United States Armed Forces," said IDF officials.
Earlier this week, Iran threatened reprisals against Israel for the recent airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1.