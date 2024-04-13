Iran could attack Israel sooner than expected, says Joe Biden; US sends military assets to Israel

"We expect an Iranian attack on Israel sooner rather than later," said US President Joe Biden on Friday.

While addressing the media, the US President pledged his allegiance with Israel. "We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel," the Guardian reported quoting Biden.

The white House comments came following threats from Iran about an impending attack on Israel.

Earlier, different media outlets have reported quoting US officials that missile and drone attacks could be launched within 24 hours. Following this, several countries including India, France, and Russia warned their citizens against travelling to Israel and Iran.

As per recent reports, the US has sent additional military assets to defend Israel. Israel has also strengthened its air defences and also cancelled leaves of combat troops, and called up their reserve forces.