Owaisi rules out alliance with Congress, supports AIADMK

CHENNAI : On the second day of his campaign ahead of the 2023 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi ruled out an alliance with any party, including the ruling Congress in Tamil Nadu.
“It looks like those people who are saying that we have an alliance in Telangana are confused, but we are clear that there is no alliance with any other party,” the four-time Hyderabad Parliamentarian said.
Recently, Congress leader Feroz Khan, who contested from Hyderabad in 2019 on a Congress ticket, indicated that dosti has been forged between the AIMIM and the grand old party. The ruling Congress in the state has yet to even announce its candidate for the segment.On Saturday, the AIMIM also extended its support to the AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
“AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections,”
Owaisi said in a post on X.Meanwhile,denying the allegations of over six lakh bogus and duplicate votes by the BJP’s newly minted firebrand candidate, K Madhavi Latha, the AIMIM legislator called it the saffron party’s propaganda.
“Every year in January, the process of inclusion of names (of voters) is conducted, and then the list comes from the ECI. I am not the head of ECI. After that, everyone is allotted time to raise objections. Once that time gets over, the final voter list is released, and then the addition and deletion list comes. What role do I have to play in that? It means you are criticising the work of the ECI. With such talks, these people are dishonouring the voters of Hyderabad who belong to different backgrounds,” Owaisi said.
About Latha’s alleged remarks on Owaisi’s attire and identity, the AIMIM supremo termed it a hate towards his existence. “But the people of Hyderabad will not let hate prevail and only love prevail.” teach them a lesson in elections.
Those who are against this will be defeated by the public in elections.”
About the Indian government releasing a travel advisory amid the Iran and Israel issues, Owaisi threw shade at the Union government, alleging that it was the Narendra Modi government with whose facilitation the workers were allowed to go there, and demanded the government bring them back immediately.
When asked about the development project in the Old City, Owaisi said that the AIMIM has been and will continue to keep developing Hyderabad.