Owaisi rules out alliance with Congress, supports AIADMK

CHENNAI : On the second day of his campaign ahead of the 2023 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi ruled out an alliance with any party, including the ruling Congress in Tamil Nadu.

“It looks like those people who are saying that we have an alliance in Telangana are confused, but we are clear that there is no alliance with any other party,” the four-time Hyderabad Parliamentarian said.

Recently, Congress leader Feroz Khan, who contested from Hyderabad in 2019 on a Congress ticket, indicated that dosti has been forged between the AIMIM and the grand old party. The ruling Congress in the state has yet to even announce its candidate for the segment.On Saturday, the AIMIM also extended its support to the AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections,”