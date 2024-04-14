Rahul goes to Bastar, says Congress committed to caste survey

RAIPUR : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Lok Sabha polls are an ideological war to protect the Constitution and democracy.
“Modi-led regime and the RSS are aiming to knock down the Constitution but the Congress remains firm to protect it along with other democratic forces,” Gandhi said at a poll rally in Bastar, one the four reserved tribal seats in Chhattisgarh.
Highlighting how the Congress brought in Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act to safeguard the tribal rights, anti-poverty scheme MGNREGA, tribal rights and land acquisition bills, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP for calling the “adivasi” as “vanvasi”.
“The BJP discredits tribal communities as the expression vanvasi is also an attack on their culture, history, beliefs and rights,” he said, “We call them adivasi that signifies the original inhabitants with rights over jal, jungle, zameen. Congress intends to give you (tribals) your deserving rights.”
Gandhi said if the Congress is voted to power, it will conduct a caste census.
“We will make recruitments to 30 lakh vacant government posts, start apprenticeships for the youth. Youth will be given the right to apprenticeship before getting a job. All the educated youth will get one year’s apprenticeship in government or private companies, and Rs 1 lakh annual stipend,” he said and promised to abolish contractual recruitment in government companies and waive crop loans.