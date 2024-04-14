Rahul goes to Bastar, says Congress committed to caste survey

RAIPUR : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Lok Sabha polls are an ideological war to protect the Constitution and democracy.

“Modi-led regime and the RSS are aiming to knock down the Constitution but the Congress remains firm to protect it along with other democratic forces,” Gandhi said at a poll rally in Bastar, one the four reserved tribal seats in Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting how the Congress brought in Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act to safeguard the tribal rights, anti-poverty scheme MGNREGA, tribal rights and land acquisition bills, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP for calling the “adivasi” as “vanvasi”.