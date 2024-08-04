Lok Adalats play key role as alternative redress mechanisms, says CJI

NEW DELHI: People are often fed up with lengthy court proceedings that they opt for any out-of-court settlement, knowing full well that such a settlement may not be beneficial for them, remarked Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday, highlighting the role of Lok Adalats as an alternative.

“Log itna trast ho jate hain court ke mamlon se wo koi bhi settlement chahte hain...Bas court se dur kara dijiye (People are so fed up with matters of the court that they just want a settlement. They just want to keep away from courts),” the CJI said, while speaking at the commemoration of the week-long Special Lok Adalat, held in the Supreme Court premises from July 29 to August 2.

The Special Lok Adalat was held in an effort to reduce the pendency of cases. Highlighting its success, the CJI said that it witnessed several benches of the top court disposing of over 1,000 cases. “The purpose of Lok Adalat has been to take justice to the homes of people and ensure them that we are a constant presence in their lives,” the CJI said.

The CJI said that credibility in mediation has increased due to the courts. “Supreme Court judges sit on elevated diases and (only) lawyers (are) before us. We hardly know the clients. The people for whom we render justice are invisible to us, and we feel that is a drawback,” the Chief Justice said.