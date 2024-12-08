Karnataka Lokayukta takes up BIMS deaths case

BENGALURU: Considering the maternal deaths in Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital as a serious matter, the Karnataka Lokayukta has taken up a suo motu case under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

Justice BS Patil directed the officials to register a case against the principal secretaries of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education departments, the drugs controller, MD of the Karnataka Medical Supplies Corporation, and officials of BIMS.

Justice Patil also ordered the officials to register a case against the deputy commissioners and district health officers of all districts and directed them to furnish details of steps taken to avoid possible administration of the life-saving drugs in question in their respective districts.

He ordered the police to inspect the hospital and its drugs store and submit a report.

Patil sought reports from the principal secretary on the officials to be held responsible for the tragedy, details of compensation given to the families of the deceased, and on the functioning of the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation.