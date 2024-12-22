Petition seeking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's removal in Allahabad HC

LUCKNOW: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Allahabad High Court, seeking removal of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for publicly backing Justice Shekhar Yadav’s controversial remarks at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event in Prayagraj on December 8.

The PIL, filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), contended that CM’s statement undermines the secular fabric of the Republic of India.

Yogi, during the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, had condemned the opposition for seeking the impeachment of Justice Yadav over his remarks that the law of any country should have the reflection of the free will of its majority.

On December 16, Yogi had reiterated his support for Justice Yadav’s statements. Speaking in UP Assembly, Yogi said that when a judge spoke the truth, some individuals resorted to intimidate him with the threat of impeachment

The PIL filed through advocate Seema Srivastava, maintains that CM Yogi’s remarks are a blatant violation of the Constitution, rendering him liable for dismissal as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.