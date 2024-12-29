Beed sarpanch murder mastermind’s assets to be seized: CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ordered the police to confiscate the properties of the prime accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case. Walmik Karad, who allegedly masterminded the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has been absconding for the last 19 days.

Fadnavis issued the order to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that has been probing the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. The CID visited residence of Karad and enquired his family members about his whereabouts.

Sources from the home department confirmed that Fadnavis also ordered a probe into viral pictures showing people with firearms. If the images are verified to be authentic, the government will begin the process of cancelling the gun licences of those involved, the sources said, referring to a home department order.

Leaders of all parties have demanded the resignation of NCP minister Dhanjay Munde as murder accused Karad is his aide. NCP MLA Prakash Salunkhe said that until the investigation into the murder case is completed, Munde should not remain as a minister for a fair probe. NCP (SP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar demanded the arrest of Karad and resignation of “his political boss Dhananjay Munde”. He said the sarpanch murder case should not been seen through the caste prism.

NCP minister Munde said that he is not protecting anyone who is involved in Massajog sarpanch killing. “I want justice for the deceased Deshmukh. The case should be tried in a fast track court. There should be harshest punishment for those who are responsible for the murder of the sarpanch even if they are close to me. My only request is that opponents should not tarnish my image,” Munde said.

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was murdered on December 9 after intervening in an extortion attempt at a wind power plant. Police have arrested three people, but four others, including Karad, remain at large.