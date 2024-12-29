Heavy snow, rain good for health of glaciers

DEHRADUN: Although the Meteorological Centre has described the recent snowfall and rain in Uttarakhand as a “relief,” glaciologists caution that these weather patterns should be seen as a critical indicator for vigilance.
A spokesperson for the Meteorological Centre stated, “The current weather conditions are beneficial for the region, providing much-needed moisture.” In contrast, glaciologists emphasize the importance of closely monitoring these changes.
“While snowfall can be advantageous, it is essential to remain alert to its implications for glacier health,” warned a prominent glaciologist.
Speaking to this newspaper, Manish Mehta, a glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, emphasized the importance of dry snow during December and January for the health of the Himalayan glaciers. He said, “Dry snow is more compact in terms of density, compared to wet snow, which falls in February and March. Its density increases, leading to greater longevity. This makes it a positive indicator for the ‘better health’ of glaciers.”
“In Uttarakhand, snowfall typically occurs in December-January or February-March. Last season, we experienced good snowfall in February-March 2024,” the glaciologist said.
Uttarakhand is experiencing a significant shift in weather patterns, with heavy rainfall and snowfall reported in the high peaks starting Friday. If the region receives sufficient snowfall this season, it could have a positive impact on the health of its glaciers, say experts.
The MeT department has forecast similar weather conditions across the state, raising hopes for improved glacier conditions. “A day or two of snowfall will not make a significant difference. There has to be a continuous spell for at least 10-15 days,” Mehta said.
Meteorological Centre, Director, Bikram Singh said, “From Saturday, light to moderate snowfall is likely in areas at altitudes between 2200 and 2500 meters.”