Heavy snow, rain good for health of glaciers

DEHRADUN: Although the Meteorological Centre has described the recent snowfall and rain in Uttarakhand as a “relief,” glaciologists caution that these weather patterns should be seen as a critical indicator for vigilance.

A spokesperson for the Meteorological Centre stated, “The current weather conditions are beneficial for the region, providing much-needed moisture.” In contrast, glaciologists emphasize the importance of closely monitoring these changes.

“While snowfall can be advantageous, it is essential to remain alert to its implications for glacier health,” warned a prominent glaciologist.

Speaking to this newspaper, Manish Mehta, a glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, emphasized the importance of dry snow during December and January for the health of the Himalayan glaciers. He said, “Dry snow is more compact in terms of density, compared to wet snow, which falls in February and March. Its density increases, leading to greater longevity. This makes it a positive indicator for the ‘better health’ of glaciers.”