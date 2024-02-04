Punjab Governor calls it quits, cites ‘personal reasons’

CHANDIGARH: In a surprise move, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also Chandigarh Administrator, tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday citing personal reasons.

The resignation came allegations of tampering in the Chandigarh mayoral elections in favor of a BJP candidate.

According to sources, Purohit met the President on Friday and expressed his desire to resign from the post of the Punjab Governor and Administrator of the Chandigarh Administration. Before sending the resignation, Purohit had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, sources said.

In his resignation letter, he wrote, “Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige.’’

The resignation came days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance and INDIA bloc, which had reasoned “tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer” for their defeat and had moved high court and Supreme Court against the election result.

Ever since Purohit took over as the State governor, his tenure remained eventful due to loggerheads frequently with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the State over several issues.