Drama ahead of floor test in Bihar, Opposition shepherded to Tejashwi’s house

PATNA: The air in Patna was loaded with intrigue on Saturday ahead of the floor test in the legislative assembly on Monday — necessitated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar jumping ship from the grand alliance and joining the NDA.

On a day when five JD(U) legislators failed to show up at a luncheon hosted by a senior minister, the RJD shepherded all Opposition MLAs to former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s official residence. It was reminiscent of resort politics to avoid horse-trading.

The Opposition lawmakers were not even allowed to make or take phone calls, and were asked to stay on at Tejashwi’s house till the floor test is through.

As for the JD(U), it issued a whip to all its MLAs to take part in the floor test. Minister Shrawan Kumar, who is also the JD (U)’s chief whip, warned that those defying the whip would lose their membership. Curiously, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spent just 15 minutes at Shrawan Kumar’s residence where the lunch was hosted.