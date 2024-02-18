Nadda predicts hat-trick for BJP govt with 370 seats

NEW DELHI : A vigorous ‘chunavi josh’ (election enthusiasm) appeared to rush through the BJP rank and file on Saturday as the party kicked off its two-day national convention, which is supposed to roll out a roadmap for the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the convention by unfurling the party’s flag at Bharat Mandapam along with top leaders.

In his address, BJP chief JP Nadda predicted a hat-trick for the BJP government, saying the party would win 370 LS seats. “All records of victory will be broken,” he said. Modi joined thousands of delegates in cheering Nadda’s prognosis.

“It is a happy augury that we are witnessing the party’s national convention. We have gathered in circumstances where we have seen victory in the past and will see victory in the future too,” Nadda said, hailing Modi’s leadership for the party’s extraordinary rise.

Describing Modi’s leadership as an inspiration to party workers, Nadda said ‘Gyan’ (gareeb, yuva, annadata, nari-shakti) has been the prime focus of Modi’s leadership.

“He has challenged and changed the very culture of our country’s politics. Today, Bharat is seen as an instance of unprecedented transformation,” he said.

Nadda spoke about India’s several achievements over the last decades — from Mangalyan to Chandrayan-III, G20 presidency, and making 2023 the International Year of Millets.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition on the Ayodhya temple, Nadda said some people (opposition) had mocked at them. “We built the temple and the PM consecrated Ram Lalla on January 22. You (opposition) did not come, these were your deeds. We built and dedicated it Lord Ram,” he said, slamming the Opposition for refusing to attend the ceremony.

Addressing over 11,500 party delegates, the BJP chief said, “For the BJP to cross 370 seats and the NDA 400, we have to devote all our energies to ensure all our records are broken.”

Nadda also highlighted the women’s reservation law and others achievements. He also predicted that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal next time. He said BJP in West Bengal has substantially increased its vote share.

“The BJP retained power for a second term in UP in 2022, broke the trend of incumbent party being voted out in Uttarakhand and won three assembly elections recently,” he said.