‘Protest against me an SFI-PFI joint enterprise': Kerala Governor Khan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening a new front of war against the LDF government and the SFI, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has alleged that there were members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) activists included in the detained 12 SFI (Students’ Federation of India) activists for waving black flag against him at Nilamel.

Khan said he is revealing the facts as it is his duty to share it with the people of Kerala. “SFI is not alone in organizing protests against me. It is a joint venture of SFI and PFI. I have got the report that of the 12 people who had been arrested at Niamel, seven are known PFI volunteers. The government is asking the banned organization to join the protest and create something nasty and assure them that the government will protect them. They are trying to provoke me. However, I am not going to oblige them”, he said.

The governor also criticized the higher education minister B Bindu’s action of chairing the Kerala University senate meeting. “The minister does not have the right to preside over the meeting since I had authorized the Vice Chancellor to convene the senate. She has no authority to go to that meeting and she is also ignorant. Kannur VC was unseated by the Supreme Court after her interference”, he said.