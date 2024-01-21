Border areas not buffer zones: Rajnath Singh in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted that the Centre considers the border areas part of the mainstream and not a buffer zone.

“There was a time when border infrastructure development was unimportant. The then governments used to work with the mindset that those living in the plains are the mainstream,” he said.

The Defence Minister was addressing a local gathering virtually while inaugurating developmental projects from Uttarakhand’s Joshimath on Friday. On the occasion, he inaugurated 35 projects. He highlighted the significance of the recently completed Dhak and Bhapkund bridges on the Joshimath-Malari road -- which connects to the China border road in Dhak -- located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

He also underscored the importance of the Rikhim Gaad bridge on the Sumana-Rikhim motor road in his address. The projects comprise six roads and 29 bridges from seven states built for 670 crore. Minister Singh inaugurated projects in seven states, including three bridges in Uttarakhand, one road and ten bridges in Jammu and Kashmir, three roads and six bridges in Ladakh, one bridge in Himachal Pradesh, two roads in Sikkim, eight bridges in Arunachal Pradesh, and one bridge in Mizoram.

Slamming the previous governments, he said, “Due to the narrow-mindedness and limited vision of the previous governments, development did not reach the border areas. However, the situation has now changed. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is committed to the development of border areas while keeping the security needs of the country in mind.”