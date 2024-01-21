CBI issues notice to Lalu Prasad's close aide in sand mining case

PATNA: A day after the ED issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, CBI on Saturday issued summons to Lalu’s close associate and former MLA Arun Yadav in connection with illegal sand mining.

Sources said that a CBI team reached the ancestral house of Yadav at Agiaon village in Bhojpur district and handed over the notice to his wife and RJD MLA Kiran Devi as he was not present in the house. In the last assembly election, RJD had denied ticket to Arun Yadav after his name figured in a rape case.

Yadav faces charges of being involved in the illegal mining business, spread over from Ara to Patna districts in the state. Yadav’s name had earlier surfaced when CBI took action against MLC Radha Charan Seth in the illegal sand mining case. CBI had found evidence against Yadav.