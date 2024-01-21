Telangana CM Revanth Reddy may expand cabinet soon

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to expand his Cabinet within a fortnight or before the next Budget session. The ruling Congress appears to be preparing the ground to make the Cabinet more inclusive ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

With the General Elections on the horizon, the party is wary of being criticised for the lack of representation of several communities in the Cabinet. For instance, Mudhiraj and Yadav groups are in sizable numbers in the BC community but are not represented in the Cabinet. Likewise, the current Cabinet does not have representatives of some major communities.

Sources said that the party will accommodate representatives from SC, ST, BC and Reddy communities in the expansion. The present composition of the Cabinet includes four Reddys and representation from predominant Mala (SC), Madiga (SC), Koya (ST), Goud (BC), Padmashali/Munnurukapu (BC), Kamma, Velama and Brahmin.

The sources said that MLAs G Vivek (SC), N Balu Naik (ST), Malreddy Ranga Reddy (Reddy), Sudharshan Reddy (Reddy), Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (Reddy) and K Premsagar Rao (Velama) are among the front runners for a Cabinet post. When it comes to BCs, the party is learnt to have three options — MLAs Veerlapally Shankar and V Srihari (Mudhiraj), and MLC nominee Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud.