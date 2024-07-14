CIC has powers to frame laws, set up benches: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said that the Central Information Commission (CIC) has the powers to constitute benches and frame regulations to ensure quick disposal and reduce workload or volume of cases.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma in its ruling recently, said “The autonomy and independence of CIC and administrative bodies are fundamental to their ability to perform their designated functions effectively.”

The apex court passed the ruling, after examining whether the CIC, under the RTI (Right to Information) Act, has the authority to constitute benches of its own and frame regulations for the effective management and allocation of work within the commission, including the issuance of orders and the formation of committees.

The top court said institutions like the Central Information Commission (CIC) are established to carry out specialised tasks that require a level of impartiality and expertise that can only be achieved if they are free from undue interference.

“The autonomy of the CIC is of paramount importance for its effective functioning. Any undue interference in its administrative functions, and others, such as the power to constitute benches, would significantly impede its ability to handle the large volume of cases efficiently and expeditiously,” it said. The observations of the top court came in a judgement in which it set aside a 2010 verdict of the Delhi HC.

While delving into the issue of quick disposal of cases, the top court said the formation of benches ensures efficient allocation of work and timely disposal of cases, which is crucial for upholding the right to information.

“The Chief Information Commissioner’s powers to frame regulations pertaining to the constitution of benches of the commission are upheld as such powers are within the ambit of Section 12(4) of the RTI Act,” the bench said.

Stressing on the need and formation of Benches could reduce backlog and pendency of cases, the apex court said that it was also very significant for upholding the right to information. “The purpose of the RTI Act is to promote transparency and accountability in the functioning of public authorities, ensuring citizens’ right to information,” it said.

To achieve these objectives effectively, the top court said it was essential that the CIC operates efficiently and without undue procedural constraints.

“The principle of purposive interpretation supports the view that the CIC’s powers under Section 12(4) of the RTI Act include all necessary measures to manage and direct the commission’s affairs effectively”, the apex court ruled.

Also in Top court: Doctors move SC against unpaid internship

A group of Indian doctors who studied medicine from foreign universities knocked the doors of the Supreme Court against delay in stipend during their internships in India.

The petitioners are foreign medical graduates, led by Jaswant Singh, Mona Priyedarshiny and many others -- who are currently doing their internhips at eight medical colleges in Rajasthan and Ram Manohar Lohia Medical College and Hospital in New Delhi.

They challenged the unjust and arbitrary act of the respondents in holding back their stipends as they were serving a compulsory internship at Ram Manohar Lohia.