Can LGBTQI persons donate blood? SC to take up plea

NEW DELHI: Can an LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex) person donate blood? The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Tuesday a PIL recently filed by a Delhi-based gay man challenging the constitutional validity of blood donor rules, 2017.

The petition of Sharif D Rangnekar, director of Rainbow Literature Festival, is drafted by lawyer Rohin Bhatt and filed by Ibad Mushtaq.

The blood donor rules were issued by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) and National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) and others. These permanently restrain transgenders, female sex workers and LGBTQI persons from donating blood.

Rangnekar said that the rules were based on a highly prejudicial and presumptive view taken in the 1980s in the US. Many countries, such as the US, UK, Canada, Israel and others, have revisited these guidelines and come up with fresh ones that do not impose a blanket restriction on gay men or gender queer persons from donating blood.