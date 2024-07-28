'Moving towards spirituality': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son dismisses political aspirations

PATNA: It came from the horse’s mouth when Nishant Kumar, the only son of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, hinted that he had no plans to join active politics. With his remarks, speculation about Nishant joining active politics was put to rest, at least for the time being.

“I am moving towards spirituality. I have come here to buy a speaker to listen ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ bhajans better. I listen to this bhajan every morning on my phone. With a new device, I can hear it in a better way,” Nishant told the media when he was greeted with questions at the Patna market in the state capital.

Though he didn’t prefer to talk about his political ambition, he gave enough hints that he had no immediate plans to enter politics as suggested by some Janata Dal (United) leaders some time ago. It was the 49-year-old’s maiden media interaction after rumours spread that he may be given command of Janata Dal (United).

After coming out from the commercial complex known as a hub of electronics goods, Nishant sat in the waiting car and moved towards his destination as security personnel escorting Nishant opened the door of the vehicle. “I am following the path of spirituality. That’s all,” he asserted.

Nishant, an engineering graduate like his father, is not seen at public places with his chief minister father as siblings of other politicians do. He is still a bachelor and lives with his father at 1, Anne Marg, the official residence of the chief minister, after the demise of his mother Manju Sinha.

At times, he accompanies the CM to their native village Kalyanbigha in Nalanda to pay tributed to Manju, a retired government schoolteacher. The rumours about Nishant likely to be given intensified last month when Vidyanand Vikal, JD(U) associate posted that Bihar needs young leadership in the new political scenario.