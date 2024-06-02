Babycare blaze: Decide on fire safety norms, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the Delhi government to decide two representations seeking regular fire safety audits and framing of fire safety norms for small hospitals and nursing homes in the wake of a harrowing fire tragedy at a private neonatal nursing home that claimed the lives of seven newborns.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said the two petitions raising the issue of fire safety should be treated as representations by the government that shall decide them by passing detailed speaking orders within four weeks.

The court also directed the Delhi government and the Department of Delhi Fire Service to file an action taken report within eight weeks and listed the matter for reporting compliance on August 9.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that it was not treating the petitions as adversarial and it was willing to incorporate the just and fair suggestions given by the petitioners in fire-fighting norms.

The petition filed by one Shweta, who claimed to be a social worker, sought directions to authorities to have a regular comprehensive fire safety audit, ensure proper fire-fighting systems and address the issue of insufficient electric load capacity. It also sought mandatory provisions or requirements relating to fire safety for coaching institutes, small hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi.

Advocate Pradeep Sharma, representing the petitioner, submitted that as per the data from the Delhi government’s health department, out of 1,183 registered nursing homes in the national capital, the registration of 340 has expired.