Delhi babycare hospital fire death toll rises to seven

NEW DELHI: A 50-day-old infant, who was rescued from the east Delhi childcare hospital after it caught fire, succumbed to thinjuries on Friday, an official said.

The major tragedy struck the city on May 26 when six newborn babies were killed in a massive hospital fire in Shahdara area, prompting multiple agencies to investigate the incident and devise a strategy so that such fatal incidents are not repeated in the future.

With the latest death of the infant girl, the death toll has now risen to 7.