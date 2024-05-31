Delhi babycare hospital fire death toll rises to seven

NEW DELHI: A 50-day-old infant, who was rescued from the east Delhi childcare hospital after it caught fire, succumbed to thinjuries on Friday, an official said.
The major tragedy struck the city on May 26 when six newborn babies were killed in a massive hospital fire in Shahdara area, prompting multiple agencies to investigate the incident and devise a strategy so that such fatal incidents are not repeated in the future.
With the latest death of the infant girl, the death toll has now risen to 7.
The owner of the ill-fated hospital Dr Naveen Khichi was arrested in the wake of the tragedy along with an employee who was on duty at that time. Both of them have been sent to 14-days of judicial custody.
The investigation of the case revealed that the license issued to the hospital by the Delhi Government Health Services (DGHS) had expired on March 31. Moreover, the expired license was meant for only 5 newborns. However, there were 12 newborn babies admitted and one was already dead before the fire incident.
The probe also revealed that the doctors at the hospitals were not qualified to treat newborn babies, who needed neonatal intensive care, as these doctors were only BAMS degree holders.
Meanwhile, the cops have added sections of the juvenile justice (JJ) law to the already registered FIR.