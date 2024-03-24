BJP’s fifth list likely to be out today

On Saturday, sources said, the discussions were held on the candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar.

“The CEC members shared their opinion before the PM on the names of many sitting MPs. Prominent among them whose candidatures are learnt to have been discussed are Varun Gandhi (Pilibhit), Menaka Sanjay Gandhi, VK Sigh , Brij Bhusan Singh (former president of WFI) and some Union ministers,” said a source.

“As the alliance in Odisha could not materialise, the party also discussed the potential candidates for that state too. It is expected that some new faces would be fielded in the state,” said a BJP source.

He said the party was considering candidates at least in 400 Lok Sabha seats.

“PM Modi looks at all factors that match with emerging political situations and social equations before giving approvals along with other members of the CEC. There is a possibility that only a few MPs would be dropped to accommodate new faces or newly inducted members,” said a source, adding that candidates may be finalised for 90-100 LS seats.

Hours before the CEC met, Shah and Nadda reportedly briefed the Prime Minister about seat-sharing with the allies as well as a breakdown of talks with some regional parties in states like Odisha.