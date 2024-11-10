Bail delay a breach of basic rights: SC

The top court’s observation came after hearing a plea filed by an accused man, who claimed that his bail application was pending before the Allahabad High Court since August last year and there was no progress in the matter.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for petitioner Wazid, submitted that though his matter is pending since August 1, 2023 before the Allahabad High Court, there has been no progress.

The matter is adjourned on a day-to-day basis without any effective hearing, Dave submitted before the bench.

“My bail application is pending since last August. My liberty and my freedom are at a stake. The courts should hear, and especially the top court should consider my prayers and grant me bail,” pleaded the petition filed before the top court.

“The matter was adjourned repeatedly before the Allahabad High Court without any effective hearing,” it said.

The bench, which expressed its displeasure after hearing the petitioner’s counsel, also stressed that it has been informed that the matter was posted for hearing before the high court on November 11.

“... We request the concerned court or judge, before whom the matter is placed, to take up the matter on the same date (November 11), and decide it as expeditiously as possible. In any case, (decide the matter) within a period of two weeks from November 11, 2024,” the bench said, while disposing of the petition.