Bangla intruders to be thrown out of Jharkhand: Amit Shah

RANCHI: Campaigning for the BJP in Hazaribagh in poll-bound Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to deport all Bangladeshi intruders from the state if the party came to power in Jharkhand.

Shah charged the Congress with portioning out 10% reservation due to the ST, SC and OBCs for Muslims. “It is impossible as long as the Modi government is in power,” he said. “The Modi government would never allow religion-based reservation,” he said.

Shah also dared Rahul Gandhi that he would never be able to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.