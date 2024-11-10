Bangla intruders to be thrown out of Jharkhand: Amit Shah

RANCHI: Campaigning for the BJP in Hazaribagh in poll-bound Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to deport all Bangladeshi intruders from the state if the party came to power in Jharkhand.
Shah charged the Congress with portioning out 10% reservation due to the ST, SC and OBCs for Muslims. “It is impossible as long as the Modi government is in power,” he said. “The Modi government would never allow religion-based reservation,” he said.
Shah also dared Rahul Gandhi that he would never be able to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.
“Recently, they (J&K Assembly) passed a resolution that they would reinstate Article 370 in J&K…I want to tell Rahul Baba and people like him that not only they but even their fourth generation will not be able to reinstate Article 370,” said the Union Home Minister.
“The Hemant Soren government has not kept his promise of giving unemployment allowance to the youths. Elect a BJP government in Jharkhand, and every youth will get Rs 2,000 every month as an unemployment allowance,” said Shah. A BJP government will also generate one lakh employment opportunities in Jharkhand if voted to power, he added.
The Union Home Minister also promised strict action against those who were involved in question paper leaks. Shah also held meetings in Palamu, Hazaribagh and Potka in Jharkhand on Saturday.