BJP firms up grip on coalition politics

NEW DELHI: A spectacular victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections has elevated the BJP morale that plummeted after the parliamentary polls a few months ago. The verdict is seen not only as a significant milestone in the state’s political landscape but also as a powerful advantage to the party in national politics.

With a strike rate of almost 89%, the BJP has reinforced the impression that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charm remains intact. Equally strong is the belief in political circles that victories can be scored through sharp, dexterous moves characterised by the party’s chief strategist, Amit Shah, in conjunction with the state’s Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis.

“Maharashtra has brilliantly delivered a message, especially to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who continues to fan a fake narrative on caste census as part of his national politics,” Vinod Tawde, the party general secretary and a prominent state leader, told this newspaper. “Rahul’s divisive political agenda has been rejected in Maharashtra. This, in fact, reflects nationwide perception about Rahul’s fake narrative on caste census,” said Tawde.

The Maharashtra verdict, he said, has proved yet again that under PM Modi leadership, only politics of progress and development can change things, not fake narratives. “People want a kind of politics that can add to their prosperity not a division on the basis of castes,” he said in an apparent reference to Rahul’s persistent demand for a caste census.