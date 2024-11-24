Setback for Congress as top guns, dynasts lose plot & bite Maharashtra dust

MUMBAI: The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday came as a severe jolt to prominent members of the Congress, many of whom come from political dynasties.

Balasaheb Thorat, the Congress legislative leader and a chief ministerial aspirant who had previously won elections eight times, lost to a relatively lesser-known Shiv Sena candidate, Amol Khatal, in his traditional constituency of Sangamner. He lost by 10,560 votes.

Similarly, state party president Nana Patole, another potential candidate for chief minister if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) formed the government, managed to win by a narrow margin of just 208 votes against BJP’s Avinash Brahamankar.

Former Congress CM Prithviraj Chavan faced a very close contest as well. He was up against BJP candidate Dr Atul Bhosale in his home constituency of Karad South and lost by a margin of 39,355 votes.

Besides, Dhiraj Deshmukh, the son of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, lost to BJP candidate Ramesh Karad by 6,595 votes in the Latur rural state assembly constituency. This defeat occurred despite his brother, actor Riteish Deshmukh, campaigning for him. However, Dhiraj’s brother Amit Deshmukh won by 7,398 votes in Latur, defeating BJP’s Dr Archana Chakurkar.

Former minister Yashmati Thakur lost to BJP’s Rajesh Wankhede by 7,617 votes in Teosa in Vidarbha. Similarly, party member Ravindra Dhagekar was defeated by BJP’s Hemant Rasane in the Kasaba Peth constituency, losing by a margin of 19,423 votes.

Additionally, Bacchu Kadu, the president of Prahar Janshakti Party, lost to BJP candidate Pravin Tayade in Achalpur. In Baramati, Yugendra Pawar, the grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar lost to Ajit Pawar by over a lakh votes.

Among other dynasts, who were unsuccessful in securing a seat, was Congress MLA Kunal Patil, the son of former Home Minister Rohidas Patil.

