Supreme Court rejects plea seeking review of electoral bonds verdict

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking a review of the Constitution Bench's February 15 judgment which struck down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional.

A five-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, JB Paridwala and Manoj Misra, dismissed the review petition filed by advocate Mathews Nedumpara and another person.

"Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. There is no case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," the top court observed.

The order, which was passed by the apex court on September 25, was uploaded on Saturday on the Supreme Court website.

On February 15, in a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had held that the electoral bonds scheme has to be struck down as unconstitutional, and directed banks to stop issuing bonds immediately.

"The Union has been unable to establish that the measure adopted in clause 7(4)(1) of the electoral scheme is the least restrictive measure," a five-judge bench of the top court, headed by the CJI Chandrachud, said in the order.

The top court also said that the amendments to the Income Tax Act provision and Section 29C of the Representation of Peoples (RP) Act are declared to be ultra vires.