No venue yet for Ladakh leaders’ indefinite fast

NEW DELHI: Demaning Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other leaders, including Kargil Democratic Alliance member Sajjad Hussain Kargili, on Saturday said they will sit on an indefinite fast here but are yet to find a venue.

On Friday, Wangchuk said he and other protesters from Ladakh would sit on an indefinite fast since they have not received any response from the government over their demand to meet the President, prime minister or the Union home minister.

On Saturday, however, he confirmed they are yet to receive permission to hold protest at Jantar Mantar despite seeking the same from the official authorities.

The climate activist is leading the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, which began from Leh a month ago. The march was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.