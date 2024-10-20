Role of Supreme Court as people’s court must be preserved: CJI Chandrachud

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said the Supreme Court’s role as a people’s court must be preserved for the future, but this does not mean it has to fulfil the Opposition’s role in Parliament.

Addressing the first Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association conference in South Goa, Chandrachud, who would demit office on November 10, said derogatory language, particularly against women, has no place in courts, and insensitive words can perpetuate stereotypes and disproportionately affect women and marginalised communities.

“All forms of derogatory language, particularly towards women, must have no place in our courts,” he said, adding that the language used in courtrooms should reflect inclusivity, respect, and empowerment.

Highlighting that the top court is a people’s institution, the CJI said it (SC) therefore requires extensive assistance to meaningfully and efficiently discharge its duties to people under the Constitution.

The primary function of an AoR (Advocate on Record) is to ensure that their work allows the court to dispense justice. “As custodians of your case, it falls on you to ensure that the case is drafted properly, explained well and filed without defects,” he said.

The CJI said that it was also the AORs’ responsibility to bridge the gap between the client and the court by keeping each of them apprised about the other’s doings. In cases where they do not argue themselves, the AORs bridge the gap between the court and the arguing lawyer.

He said the SC has tried to clean up old ways by using technology and making various processes easy—this includes everyday tasks like getting court passes, e-filing, and marking online appearances.