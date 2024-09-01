Kangana’s Emergency faces legal heat from Sikh groups

MUMBAI: Actor-neta Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political-drama, Emergency, is drawing quite some heat from Sikh groups across the country. Several Sikh organisations in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Punjab have demanded a ban on the film as they feel it misrepresents their community and distorts history.

Kangana plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film, who had invoked Emergency in the country from June 1975 to March 1977.

The outrage began when the film’s trailer was released recently, which contained some portions that were deemed objectionable by the Sikhs. It contains a part where late Khalistani leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale says to a political leader, “Your party wants votes, and we want Khalistan.” Sikh groups contend that such a demand was never made by him.