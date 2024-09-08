Murmurs of CPM-RSS tacit understanding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The face-off between Nilambur MLA PV Anvar and ADGP MR Ajithkumar refuses to die down. There are allegations of Ajithkumar meeting the RSS leadership, triggering a new narrative of a tacit understanding between the CPM and RSS.

The allegation comes close on the heels of CPM taking action against its leader EP Jayarajan for meeting a BJP leader.

The Opposition UDF has mounted an attack on the CPM, alleging a deal between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the RSS. LoP VD Satheesan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the ADGP was the bridge between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the RSS leadership.

On a day when an RSS leader confirmed the meeting of its national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and the ADGP, surfaced reports of Ajithkumar holding yet another parley with Ram Madhav during the ‘Chintan Shibir’ in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CPM leadership in Kerala, however, dismissed the allgegations terming it “pure nonsense”. But its ally, the CPI, chose to distance itself from the development.