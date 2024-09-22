Jharkhand High Court pulls up Hemant Soren govt on internet ban policy

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has sought a reply from the state government on its decision to ban the Internet across the state for more than five hours on Saturday for conducting the JSSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level) competitive examinations on September 21 and 22.

The government decision came after repeated cases of paper leaks. The home department ordered the suspension of internet from 8 am to 1:30 pm.

Hearing a PIL against the shutdown, a bench of high court judges Justice Ananda Sen and Justice Anubha Rawat Chaudhary asked the government about its policy for such a shutdown. It also asked if such a decision would be in force in case of all exams. The court also directed the state government to file a reply in the matter through an affidavit within four weeks.