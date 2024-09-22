‘World of possibilities’: Khattar invites Selja, Surjewala to join BJP in Haryana power play

CHANDIGARH: Haryana power play is getting curiouser and curiouser. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Union power minister, has invited “missing in action” Congress MP from Sirsa and senior party leader Kumari Selja to join the BJP.

Khattar said the possibility of her and her colleague Randeep Singh Surjewala joining the saffron camp could not be ruled out.

“Everyone can have aspirations, but our sister is being insulted and humiliated. She is sitting at home. We are ready to bring such leaders into our party if she is willing,’’ Khattar told a gathering in his home constituency of Karnal in support of the BJP's Harvinder Kalyan.

“The Hoodas and the Gandhis are not even ashamed,” Khatar added.

In an oblique reference to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Khattar said: “There is no clarity on the Congress CM candidate. The father and the son both want to be CM. Leaders from outside their family are also vying for the chair.’’

Khattar’s statement came when the Congress is grappling with factionalism and growing dissent within its ranks, with Selja missing from the party’s campaign.

In another function, Khattar said, “It is a world of possibilities, and possibilities cannot be ruled out. You will know everything when the right time comes. We have already brought several Congress leaders into the BJP fold. We are ready to welcome more.’’