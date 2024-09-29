Ayurvedic doctor in Bihar fights leprosy stigma through compassionate care

BIHAR: Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” An ayurvedacharya (Ayurvedic doctor) in Bihar’s Samastipur district is doing just that. His passion for serving mankind goes beyond his official duty hours to right at the doorsteps of patients in remote villages.
Meet Dr. Kaushal Kishore Mishra, who is currently posted as a medical officer at Government Ayurvedic College in the district. The 46-year-old doctor is not only treating patients affected by leprosy but is also fighting the stigma around the disease, just like the father of the nation did almost 100 years ago.
Leprosy is an infectious disease, which affects the skin, nerves, eyes, and respiratory tract. In 2020, over 200,000 cases were reported across the world, and about half of those were in India. Though treatable, many states, including Bihar, are struggling to completely wipe out the disease because of the ostracization of the affected from the small communities, especially in the villages.
Here, Dr. Mishra’s efforts become noticeable. Dr. Mishra shares that leprosy patients are like any other sick individuals who need proper medical care.
“Such people (with leprosy) are neglected by society. They are also part of the society. And, like others, they expect respect and help,” says Dr. Mishra, who even provides medicines free of cost.
The 46-year-old doctor believes awareness is like a torch which can dispel all the myths. He organises camps in remote villages to treat the poor, create awareness and apprise the public about the availability of ayurvedic treatment for the disease. Such camps have been organised in villages like Krishnapur, Punas Bedaulita and Malti Bedaulia in the district.
Dr. Mishra also attends to phone calls from people who need medical help but are unable to visit him at the hospital due to financial or other constraints. Under such circumstances, he visits the patient’s house and treats them there itself.
After completing his BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda and Master of Surgery) from Motihari Ayurvedic College in East Champaran district, Dr. Mishra joined the medical profession in December 2015 and was first posted at Dulhin Bazar in Patna rural.
He spends 15% of his income on the poor and the needy. Apart from treating poor patients, Dr. Mishra gives suggestions to people on how to live healthily and avoid diseases. In fact to stop the spread of any kind of disease, he leaves no stone unturned. Whenever he finds a dead body of any animal lying on the road, he buries it at proper place to avoid any kind of accident and spread of diseases.
Dr. Mishra also doesn’t hold himself back from helping out the students, particularly girls, who come from modest bacckground. One beneficiary of his magnanimity has been Kunti. She got financial support for her studies from Dr. Mishra. Kunti is now a healthcare provider at the government hospital in Dhanarua in the Patna district. Similarly, he is helping out another student who is pursuing a Bachelor in Pharma) from a government college in Bihar.
“It’s my passion and I am doing it for self-satisfaction. I feel blessed that I have been given the opportunity to serve humanity,” Mishra said while referring to his priorities in life.
He also works on developing and spreading awareness about the Ayurvedic treatment, which is being promoted by the central and well as state governments.
Dr. Mishra’s service to humanity has won accolades from people like Dr. P S Ponday, vice chancellor, Pusa Agriculture University, Samastipur, and former RJD MLA Durga Prasad Singh. Dr. Ponday said that he was so overwhelmed that he wished to be a part of Dr. Mishra’s endeavour to promote Ayurveda in the state.
He said that he would request Dr. Mishra to continue to visit his university every month and the university authority would cooperate with him in his mission. “It will help exchange of knowledge, which will ultimately benefit our nation,” he remarked.
Prabhakar Mishra, a resident of Malti Bedaulia village, said, “Dr. Mishra’s efforts have started bearing fruits in a short span. The village is getting again known for Ayurveda.”
Former RJD MLA Durga Prasad Singh said, “After a long time Samastipur has got such an Ayurvedic doctor who has social connect as well. I would request Dr. Mishra to spare some time for our college in Chandauli. Our doors are always open for him.”
Dr. Mishra’s popularity is increasing day by day in Samastipur, a part of the Mithilanchal region in north Bihar because of his sincere efforts to serve humankind.