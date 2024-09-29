Congress, NC, PDP biggest enemies of Constitution, says PM Modi in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the Congress, NC and the PDP as the 'biggest enemies' of the Constitution and asserted that the BJP is going to form its first government with an absolute majority in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally in Srinagar, Modi said the decision to transform J&K into a Union Territory is temporary and the BJP-led government will restore the statehood to the region.

“In this election, J&K will be writing a new history. People are fed up of Congress, NC, PDP and don’t want the same system, which was corrupt and discriminatory. J&K people don’t want terror, separatism and bloodshed,” the PM said.

Twenty-four seats of Jammu region and 16 seats in the Valley will go to polls in the third and final phase of Assembly polls in on October 1.

“In last two phases, heavy voter turnout has shown the mood of J&K people. Now BJP is going to form its first government with an absolute majority in J&K,” Modi said. He alleged that Jammu region has been subjected to injustice by NC, PDP and Congress rules and this “discrimination can only be removed by the BJP government”.