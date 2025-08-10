J&K statehood may find mention in I-Day speech

NEW DELHI: Political circles are buzzing with speculation about a potential major announcement regarding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech on August 15.

This speculation follows the Centre’s call for citizens to share ideas for the PM’s Independence Day speech.

As per tradition, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation every year on the occasion. Following the appeal on the NaMo app, one individual, among many others, suggested that the PM consider strengthening ties with neighbouring countries.

Several recommended the promotion of indigenous agriculture-based activities in trade. Padmini Narasimha suggested prioritising the export business while placing importance on women’s development, while Naresh Mandrekar proposed that the government think about fostering better relations with neighbouring countries.

Amid growing tensions over tariffs with the United States, one Nitin Gupta urged the PM to deliver a reassuring message in his address, supporting the Make-In-India movement. Harimohan Reddy Middela, responding to the PM’s appeal, called on him to reaffirm his commitment to safeguarding national interests, particularly in relation to farmers’ welfare, given the recent conflicts sparked by the US’s unilateral tariffs.

Meanwhile, sources here from power corridors hinted that this year’s Independence day is expected to touch upon various issues, including the country’s growth, the defence sector, Operation Sindoor, India’s stance on combating terrorism, and its evolving strategy on the issue, among others. It is also expected that PM Modi might unveil special initiatives for youth and women.