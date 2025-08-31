Over Rs 14,000 crore loss to TN textile hub after US tarrif, shows report

CHENNAI: Guidance Tamil Nadu, the apex government body for investment promotion in the state, has pegged the potential loss for TN in 2025-26 due to the 50% US tariff on imports across sectors at $3.93 billion (Rs 34,642 crore). Of this, the potential loss to textile industry, which is the worst-hit, could be $ 1.62 billion (`14,280 crore), a release from the state government said on Saturday.

Citing these concerns, CM MK Stalin has once again appealed to the union government to swiftly act to protect industries dependent on exports, particularly the textiles sector. The release on Saturday also pointed out that while US makes up 20% of the total value of India’s exports, the US accounted for 32% of the value of exports from Tamil Nadu in 2024-25.

Hence, the adverse impact on Tamil Nadu due to the 50% tariff disruption would be far higher, the release added.