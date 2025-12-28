Digvijay's RSS praise: Remark open dissent to Rahul Gandhi, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday responded to a social media post of Congress leader Digvijay Singh that featured a photograph showing Narendra Modi sitting on the floor near senior party leaders, saying the image reflected BJP’s working culture.
Ahead of Saturday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the Congress leader triggered a political stir by praising the organisational strength of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS. Sharing an old photograph of PM Narendra Modi on social media, Singh highlighted how grassroots workers rose through the ranks to become Chief Minister and Prime Minister, calling it “the power of the organisation.”
At the CWC meeting, Singh reportedly stressed the urgent need to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots, pointing out that while District Congress Committees exist on paper in Madhya Pradesh, the party lacked an active workforce. In response, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said state leaders also needed to play their part, while Singh acknowledged the point.
Singh’s post, which tagged the official Congress handle along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, caused a flutter among leaders. Several insiders said they supported his call for organisational reform.
Afterwards, Singh clarified on social media that his remarks were only about organisational strength and not an endorsement of the BJP or RSS. “You people have misunderstood things. I am a staunch opponent of the BJP and the RSS,” he wrote, adding, “I said whatever I wanted to.”
BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “This is a symbol of the working style of BJP, how a person connected to the ground can reach the top with talent, capability and the support of the organisation.”
Referring to the photograph, Trivedi said, “This is a well-known photograph in which Advani ji is sitting on the chair, and PM Modi, who was a young Karyakarta at that time, is sitting on the floor.” He added that Digvijay Singh is a very senior leader and has been observing politics for a long time, suggesting that he might have realised this fact.
Taking a swipe at Congress party culture, Trivedi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “Gudri ke Lal”, while the Congress leadership is described as “Jawahar ke Lal”, and both cannot be compared.
“The Congress leadership have brought their party to an upside-down state, while our Prime Minister rose from the bottom to the top and is taking the party to the top as well,” he said. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said that Digvijay Singh had questioned Gandhi’s understanding. “Congress is struggling without power and after 2024 this struggle has turned into desperation and agony,” he added.
BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla also mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying, “…now even people from the party and family are expressing no-confidence against Rahul Gandhi.”