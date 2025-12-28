Digvijay's RSS praise: Remark open dissent to Rahul Gandhi, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday responded to a social media post of Congress leader Digvijay Singh that featured a photograph showing Narendra Modi sitting on the floor near senior party leaders, saying the image reflected BJP’s working culture.

Ahead of Saturday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the Congress leader triggered a political stir by praising the organisational strength of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS. Sharing an old photograph of PM Narendra Modi on social media, Singh highlighted how grassroots workers rose through the ranks to become Chief Minister and Prime Minister, calling it “the power of the organisation.”

At the CWC meeting, Singh reportedly stressed the urgent need to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots, pointing out that while District Congress Committees exist on paper in Madhya Pradesh, the party lacked an active workforce. In response, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said state leaders also needed to play their part, while Singh acknowledged the point.

Singh’s post, which tagged the official Congress handle along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, caused a flutter among leaders. Several insiders said they supported his call for organisational reform.

Afterwards, Singh clarified on social media that his remarks were only about organisational strength and not an endorsement of the BJP or RSS. “You people have misunderstood things. I am a staunch opponent of the BJP and the RSS,” he wrote, adding, “I said whatever I wanted to.”