Kuldeep Sengar: ‘Power lord’ from the hinterland reemerges

Indian judiciary has an image to protect. When a victim becomes helpless and sees other pillars of democracy crumbling, she looks up to the exalted benches with hope for justice. The last refuge of the powerless can also deliver irony in the winter chill of the national capital, especially when the perpetrator is a man of brute, feudal and political power, that runs amok naked in the wild fields.

In offering reprieve to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former BJP MLA and convict of rape and murder, the Delhi High Court climbed down from the height the lady of justice sits. Even without a seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Sengar is powerful enough to scare the rape survivor and drive a nation’s conscience towards an agitation it would have preferred to avoid.

The rape survivor, her mother, and activists sat on dharnas wherever they could, including outside the court premises. They could do so because, in a twist of unfortunate irony, Sengar is no ordinary one-issue convict. He got bail from the HC in the rape case, but will stay in jail, as he is serving another 10-year sentence for plotting the murder of the rape survivor’s father. He could walk out of jail—an unimaginable scenario for the survivor—if judiciary continues with its “magnanimous streak” towards the powerful and grants him bail in that case too.

Senger is a quintessential north Indian politician of the hinterlands. Not suave, not a man of letters, not bothered about legal fine-print, not concerned about Article 21 of the Constitution: just a man surrounded by musclemen and a caravan of vehicles with red beacons.