Unnao rape case: SC to hear on Monday CBI plea challenging suspension of ex-BJP MLA Sengar's life sentence

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (December 29) the appeal filed by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and granting him bail in the Unnao rape case.

A three-judge vacation bench of the apex court, led by CJI Surya Kant and including Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, is expected to hear the CBI's appeal.

Before filing the appeal, the CBI studied the order of the division bench of the Delhi HC in the case and decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court at the earliest against the orders of the HC.

The Delhi HC had on December 23 suspended the jail term of Sengar and granted him bail. A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar directed Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three Delhi-based sureties of the same amount and to stay in Delhi, report weekly to the police and deposit his passport.

Two lawyers subsequently also knocked the doors of the Supreme Court by filing a SLP challenging the suspension of the jail sentence and granting of bail by the Delhi High Court to Sengar.