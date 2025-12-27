Justice Delayed: The Unnao rape survivor's long-running legal battle

LUCKNOW: At a time when the pillars of democracy appear to be crumbling incessantly, the judiciary is still considered the last resort for the common man to seek “unconditional” reprieve. However, when a rape survivor is forced to sit on a dharna under the chilling winter sky against a convicted perpetrator, mind you, not an accused, the image appears deeply disturbing.

The conditional bail granted by the Delhi High Court to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case has stirred the nation’s conscience. Although the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the main prosecuting agency in the case, has moved the Supreme Court against the December 23 judgment, the survivor’s lawyer, Mehmood Pracha, has expressed serious doubts over the intent of the central agency, which has been probing the case since it was handed over to it following a massive public outcry during the Yogi Adityanath government’s tenure in 2018.

“We are not sure if the CBI will contest this case in the Supreme Court sincerely or not. We feel that the CBI has approached the Supreme Court just to save its face and to douse public anger against the Delhi High Court order,” Pracha said.

He said he would approach the CBI office to get an FIR registered on behalf of the rape survivor against the investigating officer of the case and other CBI officials, who had allegedly been backing Sengar during the trial in the lower court, seeking action against them.

Pracha also claimed that he was preparing to independently challenge the High Court order in the apex court so that there could be some scope of justice for the survivor in the present circumstances.

The only relief for the survivor is that Sengar will remain in jail as he is currently serving another 10-year sentence for allegedly plotting the murder of the survivor’s father while in judicial custody. He would walk out of jail only after securing bail in that case as well.