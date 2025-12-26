Nation

Unnao rape case: Protest outside Delhi HC against suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's jail term

Women activists from the All India Democratic Women's Association participated in the protest along with activist Yogita Bhayana and the survivor's mother.
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the suspension of the jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, a former BJP MLA who was convicted in the Unnao rape case, outside the Delhi High Court, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.(Photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: A protest was held outside the Delhi High Court here on Friday against the suspension of the sentence of Kuldeep Sengar, who was convicted in the Unnao rape case.

The protesters, holding placards, raised slogans such as 'Balatkariyo ko sanrakshan dena band kro' (stop protecting rapists) in support of the Unnao rape survivor.

Women activists from the All India Democratic Women's Association participated in the protest along with activist Yogita Bhayana and the survivor's mother.

Speaking to PTI, the survivor's mother said she had come to the high court to protest as her daughter had endured immense suffering.

"I am not blaming the entire high court, but only the two judges whose decision has shattered our trust," she said.

The mother added that earlier judges had delivered justice to the family, but the accused had now been granted bail.

"This is an injustice towards our family. We will approach the Supreme Court, as I have faith in it," she said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Sengar, who is serving a life term in the case, on bail pending the disposal of his appeal against his conviction by a trial court in December 2019.

In its order, the court directed that the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA shall not come within a five-kilometre radius of the victim's residence or threaten the rape survivor or her mother, and said any violation of the conditions would automatically lead to the cancellation of his bail.

However, Sengar will remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the survivor's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

